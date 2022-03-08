Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ: HYFM) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 1.16 million shares of the Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.02, and it changed around -$1.45 or -10.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $609.86M. HYFM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $71.53, offering almost -449.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.26, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -9.52% since then. We note from Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 567.21K.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended HYFM as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) trade information

Instantly HYFM has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.38 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 36.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.98% year-to-date, but still down -35.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) is -26.23% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.08 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.55 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 58.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HYFM is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $50.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -284.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -38.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) estimates and forecasts

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -76.26 percent over the past six months and at a 27.12% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -8.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 116.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 15.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 41.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $113.84 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. to make $145.42 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $87.44 million and $111.39 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 30.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 30.60%.

HYFM Dividends

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.99% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. shares, and 59.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.76%. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. stock is held by 206 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.85% of the shares, which is about 3.05 million shares worth $115.46 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.87% or 2.61 million shares worth $98.84 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 1.35 million shares worth $44.65 million, making up 3.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.93 million shares worth around $35.39 million, which represents about 2.10% of the total shares outstanding.