How To Invest In Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 4.81 million shares of the Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED) were traded, and its beta was 1.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.39, and it changed around -$0.03 or -6.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.03M. RMED currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.82, offering almost -2417.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.08% since then. We note from Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.48 million.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RMED as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ra Medical Systems Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.64 for the current quarter.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED) trade information

Instantly RMED has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7473 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 47.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -74.77% year-to-date, but still down -7.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED) is -44.05% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 96.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RMED is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2976.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2976.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) estimates and forecasts

Ra Medical Systems Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -87.66 percent over the past six months and at a 86.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -36.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $700k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Ra Medical Systems Inc. to make $1.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -42.50%.

RMED Dividends

Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.18% of Ra Medical Systems Inc. shares, and 3.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.09%. Ra Medical Systems Inc. stock is held by 25 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.21% of the shares, which is about 0.15 million shares worth $0.47 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.20% or 0.15 million shares worth $0.23 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 74338.0 shares worth $0.23 million, making up 0.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 70816.0 shares worth around $0.22 million, which represents about 0.10% of the total shares outstanding.