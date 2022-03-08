How To Invest In DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) Stock. Performance & Trends

In today’s recent session, 0.81 million shares of the DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.68, and it changed around -$0.08 or -4.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $617.53M. DOYU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.78, offering almost -779.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.76, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -4.76% since then. We note from DouYu International Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.20 million.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) trade information

Instantly DOYU has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.55% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1520 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.93%. The company’s shares are currently down -33.33% year-to-date, but still down -14.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) is -15.79% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.84 day(s).

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) estimates and forecasts

DouYu International Holdings Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -58.39 percent over the past six months and at a -153.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 28.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $405.11 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.60%.

DouYu International Holdings Limited earnings are expected to increase by -150.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 36.31% per year for the next five years.

DOYU Dividends

DouYu International Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 25.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of DouYu International Holdings Limited shares, and 20.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.44%. DouYu International Holdings Limited stock is held by 134 institutions, with Nomura Holdings Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 2.18% of the shares, which is about 7.07 million shares worth $18.68 million.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, with 2.14% or 6.95 million shares worth $18.35 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.46 million shares worth $9.14 million, making up 1.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 2.23 million shares worth around $7.03 million, which represents about 0.69% of the total shares outstanding.