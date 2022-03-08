Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 1.25 million shares of the Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) have been traded, and its beta is 2.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.58, and it changed around $0.63 or 12.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $716.76M. HLX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.76, offering almost -21.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.88, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 48.39% since then. We note from Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.79 million.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended HLX as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.26 for the current quarter.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) trade information

Instantly HLX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 12.73% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.54 on Monday, 03/07/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.72%. The company’s shares are currently up 58.65% year-to-date, but still up 22.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) is 27.91% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.51, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -1.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HLX is forecast to be at a low of $3.25 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -25.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 41.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) estimates and forecasts

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 31.30 percent over the past six months and at a -12.20% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 36.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -966.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -1,150.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -12.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $136 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. to make $134.99 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $159.9 million and $164.29 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -14.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -17.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.80%.

HLX Dividends

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.06% of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares, and 90.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.68%. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stock is held by 241 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 15.50% of the shares, which is about 23.38 million shares worth $90.71 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.16% or 15.32 million shares worth $59.42 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 9.6 million shares worth $36.28 million, making up 6.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF held roughly 9.29 million shares worth around $36.03 million, which represents about 6.16% of the total shares outstanding.