HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP) Stock Forecast: $110.00 Per Share In 2022 With Positive Signs

In the last trading session, 1.6 million shares of the HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.49, and it changed around -$4.52 or -10.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.18B. HCP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $102.95, offering almost -174.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $41.65, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -11.1% since then. We note from HashiCorp Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.00 million.

HashiCorp Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended HCP as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. HashiCorp Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.25 for the current quarter.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) trade information

Instantly HCP has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 53.34 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.72%. The company’s shares are currently down -58.82% year-to-date, but still down -25.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) is -37.46% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $92.90, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 59.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HCP is forecast to be at a low of $60.00 and a high of $110.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -193.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -60.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $86 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect HashiCorp Inc. to make $89.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022.

HCP Dividends

HashiCorp Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.33% of HashiCorp Inc. shares, and 0.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.00%.