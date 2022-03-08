Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 4.26 million shares of the Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.47, and it changed around -$0.04 or -8.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.94M. GFAI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.65, offering almost -1527.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.17% since then. We note from Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.44 million.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) trade information

Instantly GFAI has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7500 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 37.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -56.61% year-to-date, but still down -20.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) is -31.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 64129.99999999999 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 76.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GFAI is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -325.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -325.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) estimates and forecasts

GFAI Dividends

Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 71.54% of Guardforce AI Co. Limited shares, and 10.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.29%. Guardforce AI Co. Limited stock is held by 5 institutions, with Kepos Capital Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.34% of the shares, which is about 0.89 million shares worth $3.54 million.

Sabby Management, LLC, with 3.53% or 0.73 million shares worth $2.88 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.