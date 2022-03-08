GoldMining Inc.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of GLDG Stock In 2022

In today’s recent session, 1.02 million shares of the GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.99, and it changed around $0.07 or 3.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $288.11M. GLDG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.95, offering almost 2.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.99, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 50.25% since then. We note from GoldMining Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 million.

GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG) trade information

Instantly GLDG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.65% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0200 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.49%. The company’s shares are currently up 60.00% year-to-date, but still up 7.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG) is 35.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.74 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.52, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 55.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GLDG is forecast to be at a low of $3.34 and a high of $6.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -214.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -67.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GLDG Dividends

GoldMining Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.86% of GoldMining Inc. shares, and 9.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.14%. GoldMining Inc. stock is held by 55 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.51% of the shares, which is about 8.27 million shares worth $9.93 million.

Ruffer LLP, with 1.67% or 2.5 million shares worth $2.93 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 7.75 million shares worth $10.0 million, making up 5.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF held roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $0.15 million, which represents about 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.