Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: GNOG) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.74, and it changed around -$0.83 or -10.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $531.45M. GNOG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.24, offering almost -244.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.39% since then. We note from Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 737.67K.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GNOG as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) trade information

Instantly GNOG has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.11 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 26.02%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.26% year-to-date, but still down -21.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) is -9.89% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 64.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GNOG is forecast to be at a low of $18.83 and a high of $18.83. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -179.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -179.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (GNOG) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 48.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $42.55 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. to make $44.35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $23.03 million and $26.75 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 84.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 65.80%.

GNOG Dividends

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 25.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.15% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. shares, and 67.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.35%. Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. stock is held by 144 institutions, with Magnetar Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.30% of the shares, which is about 3.4 million shares worth $59.06 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.38% or 2.51 million shares worth $43.56 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.17 million shares worth $20.27 million, making up 2.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.92 million shares worth around $15.57 million, which represents about 1.98% of the total shares outstanding.