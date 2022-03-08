Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In today’s recent session, 1.44 million shares of the Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) have been traded, and its beta is 0.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.07, and it changed around $0.25 or 5.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $811.69M. GOL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.43, offering almost -125.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.78, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.72% since then. We note from Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.12 million.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) trade information

Instantly GOL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.19% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.74 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.78%. The company’s shares are currently down -20.33% year-to-date, but still down -26.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) is -27.63% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.08 day(s).

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) estimates and forecasts

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -34.95 percent over the past six months and at a -64.03% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 27.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -3,000.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 85.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $469.51 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. to make $518.12 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $350.3 million and $286.89 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 34.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 80.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.70%.

GOL Dividends

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares, and 12.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.91%. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stock is held by 82 institutions, with U.S. Global Investors, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.51% of the shares, which is about 2.37 million shares worth $18.05 million.

Bank of America Corporation, with 0.85% or 1.33 million shares worth $10.14 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF and New World Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.37 million shares worth $18.05 million, making up 1.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held roughly 0.94 million shares worth around $7.21 million, which represents about 0.60% of the total shares outstanding.