GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) In 2022: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 2.19 million shares of the GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $55.79, and it changed around -$4.9 or -8.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $30.55B. GFS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $73.25, offering almost -31.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $43.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.87% since then. We note from GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.27 million.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended GFS as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) trade information

Instantly GFS has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 64.99 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.16%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.13% year-to-date, but still down -8.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) is 13.07% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $77.12, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GFS is forecast to be at a low of $41.00 and a high of $100.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -79.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 26.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) estimates and forecasts

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.81 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. to make $1.85 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

GFS Dividends

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 30.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. shares, and 100.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.49%. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. stock is held by 178 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.19% of the shares, which is about 17.05 million shares worth $1.11 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.42% or 7.57 million shares worth $491.75 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio and Delaware Ivy Science and Technology Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 3.82 million shares worth $264.37 million, making up 0.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Ivy Science and Technology Fund held roughly 2.62 million shares worth around $170.32 million, which represents about 0.49% of the total shares outstanding.