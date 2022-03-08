Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) In 2022: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 17.01 million shares of the Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.45, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.49B. DNA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.86, offering almost -359.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.74% since then. We note from Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.65 million.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) trade information

Instantly DNA has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.72 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 26.91%. The company’s shares are currently down -58.48% year-to-date, but still down -23.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) is -39.90% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 42.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.13 day(s).

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $55.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. to make $59.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

DNA Dividends

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.51% of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares, and 73.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.41%. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stock is held by 148 institutions, with Viking Global Investors, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 23.11% of the shares, which is about 302.94 million shares worth $3.51 billion.

General Atlantic, L.P., with 8.76% or 114.89 million shares worth $1.33 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 19.82 million shares worth $273.97 million, making up 1.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held roughly 15.8 million shares worth around $218.41 million, which represents about 1.21% of the total shares outstanding.