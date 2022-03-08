Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR)

In the last trading session, 1.34 million shares of the VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) were traded, and its beta was 4.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.11, and it changed around $0.4 or 23.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $48.36M. VVPR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.36, offering almost -438.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.43% since then. We note from VivoPower International PLC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 75390.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 101.66K.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) trade information

Instantly VVPR has showed a green trend with a performance of 23.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.4400 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.82% year-to-date, but still up 11.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) is -8.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 29130.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.16 day(s).

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) estimates and forecasts

VivoPower International PLC share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -62.79 percent over the past six months and at a -125.81% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 29.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $52.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 29.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.40%.

VVPR Dividends

VivoPower International PLC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 60.30% of VivoPower International PLC shares, and 1.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.74%. VivoPower International PLC stock is held by 21 institutions, with FNY Investment Advisers, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.69% of the shares, which is about 0.13 million shares worth $0.39 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.55% or 0.1 million shares worth $0.57 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Amplify Cleaner Living ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 8836.0 shares worth $38348.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amplify Cleaner Living ETF held roughly 2218.0 shares worth around $9626.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.