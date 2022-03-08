Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ROVR)

In today’s recent session, 0.76 million shares of the Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.64, and it changed around -$0.11 or -2.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $932.90M. ROVR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.59, offering almost -235.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.59, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 1.08% since then. We note from Rover Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 882.88K.

Rover Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ROVR as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Rover Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) trade information

Instantly ROVR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.32% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.97 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -51.28% year-to-date, but still down -16.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) is -5.38% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 58.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ROVR is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -201.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -93.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) estimates and forecasts

Rover Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -66.24 percent over the past six months and at a 111.11% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -6.50%.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $36.72 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Rover Group Inc. to make $32.33 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

ROVR Dividends

Rover Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 16 and February 21.

Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.11% of Rover Group Inc. shares, and 71.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.25%. Rover Group Inc. stock is held by 90 institutions, with Madrona Venture Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 14.71% of the shares, which is about 26.46 million shares worth $258.02 million.

Foundry Group, LLC, with 11.27% or 20.27 million shares worth $197.62 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.25 million shares worth $31.68 million, making up 1.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund held roughly 1.25 million shares worth around $12.86 million, which represents about 0.69% of the total shares outstanding.