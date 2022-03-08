Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT)

In today’s recent session, 1.83 million shares of the Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE:RKT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.09, and it changed around -$0.21 or -1.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.82B. RKT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.64, offering almost -120.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.80, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.94% since then. We note from Rocket Companies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.73 million.

Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE:RKT) trade information

Instantly RKT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.71% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.31 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.51%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.43% year-to-date, but still up 2.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE:RKT) is 11.92% up in the 30-day period.

Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) estimates and forecasts

Rocket Companies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.53 percent over the past six months and at a -49.12% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -67.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -65.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -24.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.64 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Rocket Companies Inc. to make $2.38 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.78 billion and $4.58 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -44.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -48.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -33.60%.

RKT Dividends

Rocket Companies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 09.

Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE:RKT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.35% of Rocket Companies Inc. shares, and 61.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.18%. Rocket Companies Inc. stock is held by 321 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.62% of the shares, which is about 10.3 million shares worth $144.18 million.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd, with 6.89% or 9.31 million shares worth $130.37 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Main Street Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 4.24 million shares worth $69.83 million, making up 3.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.83 million shares worth around $53.6 million, which represents about 2.83% of the total shares outstanding.