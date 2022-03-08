Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA)

In the last trading session, 3.03 million shares of the Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) were traded, and its beta was -0.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.27, and it changed around $0.05 or 4.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.06M. RKDA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.47, offering almost -173.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.74, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.73% since then. We note from Arcadia Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.09 million.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) trade information

Instantly RKDA has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3897 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.61%. The company’s shares are currently up 22.12% year-to-date, but still up 27.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) is 47.67% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.71 day(s).

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) estimates and forecasts

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.02 percent over the past six months and at a 57.36% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -8.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -134.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -325.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.33 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Arcadia Biosciences Inc. to make $3.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.13 million and $828k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -53.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 358.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.10%. Arcadia Biosciences Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 89.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 14.96% per year for the next five years.

RKDA Dividends

Arcadia Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.16% of Arcadia Biosciences Inc. shares, and 10.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.51%. Arcadia Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 31 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.56% of the shares, which is about 0.79 million shares worth $0.82 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.53% or 0.34 million shares worth $0.35 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.48 million shares worth $1.0 million, making up 2.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $0.62 million, which represents about 1.36% of the total shares outstanding.