Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS)

In today’s recent session, 5.82 million shares of the Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.22, and it changed around $0.22 or 21.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $71.92M. AQMS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.05, offering almost -313.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.52% since then. We note from Aqua Metals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 716.10K.

Aqua Metals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AQMS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aqua Metals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) trade information

Instantly AQMS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 21.63% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3200 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.58%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.79% year-to-date, but still down -6.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) is 0.90% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 83.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AQMS is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -555.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -473.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) estimates and forecasts

Aqua Metals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -57.31 percent over the past six months and at a 11.54% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 16.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 58.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 304.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $100k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Aqua Metals Inc. to make $100k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.80%. Aqua Metals Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 38.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 35.00% per year for the next five years.

AQMS Dividends

Aqua Metals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02.

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.77% of Aqua Metals Inc. shares, and 23.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.30%. Aqua Metals Inc. stock is held by 74 institutions, with Baird Financial Group, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 4.77% of the shares, which is about 3.4 million shares worth $4.18 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.88% or 2.77 million shares worth $3.41 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.74 million shares worth $2.14 million, making up 2.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.99 million shares worth around $1.22 million, which represents about 1.39% of the total shares outstanding.