FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.68, and it changed around $0.48 or 11.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $443.66M. FTCI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.46, offering almost -230.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.49% since then. We note from FTC Solar Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

FTC Solar Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended FTCI as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. FTC Solar Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) trade information

Instantly FTCI has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.98 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.02%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.16% year-to-date, but still down -0.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) is 26.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.78 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.81, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 40.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FTCI is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -156.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 14.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $75.06 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect FTC Solar Inc. to make $104.42 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 58.90%.

FTCI Dividends

FTC Solar Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 75.68% of FTC Solar Inc. shares, and 23.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.11%. FTC Solar Inc. stock is held by 93 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.18% of the shares, which is about 3.55 million shares worth $27.65 million.

FMR, LLC, with 3.43% or 2.91 million shares worth $22.69 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 2.98 million shares worth $28.47 million, making up 3.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology held roughly 1.27 million shares worth around $12.16 million, which represents about 1.50% of the total shares outstanding.