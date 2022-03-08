ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE:FORG) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 0.61 million shares of the ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE:FORG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.00, and it changed around $2.22 or 13.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.30B. FORG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.88, offering almost -157.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.94, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 37.16% since then. We note from ForgeRock Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 568.46K.

ForgeRock Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended FORG as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ForgeRock Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE:FORG) trade information

Instantly FORG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 13.23% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.00 on Monday, 03/07/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by 0.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.13% year-to-date, but still up 13.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE:FORG) is 19.52% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FORG is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $38.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -100.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) estimates and forecasts

ForgeRock Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $46.62 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect ForgeRock Inc. to make $48.45 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

ForgeRock Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -13.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

FORG Dividends

ForgeRock Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 01.

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE:FORG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.17% of ForgeRock Inc. shares, and 189.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 225.45%. ForgeRock Inc. stock is held by 69 institutions, with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 41.80% of the shares, which is about 5.29 million shares worth $141.12 million.

Meritech Capital Associates IV, L.L.C., with 32.03% or 4.05 million shares worth $108.16 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.77 million shares worth $47.14 million, making up 13.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund held roughly 1.01 million shares worth around $29.76 million, which represents about 7.97% of the total shares outstanding.