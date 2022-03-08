Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 1.69 million shares of the Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.85, and it changed around -$0.19 or -1.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.81B. FLNC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.40, offering almost -300.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.93, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -0.81% since then. We note from Fluence Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.38 million.

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) trade information

Instantly FLNC has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.82 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.73%. The company’s shares are currently down -72.30% year-to-date, but still down -27.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) is -36.90% down in the 30-day period.

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) estimates and forecasts

Fluence Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 81.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $204.94 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Fluence Energy Inc. to make $233.95 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

FLNC Dividends

Fluence Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 08.

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.03% of Fluence Energy Inc. shares, and 62.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.58%. Fluence Energy Inc. stock is held by 34 institutions, with PGIM Jennison Utility Fd being the largest institutional investor. By Oct 30, 2021, it held 1.96% of the shares, which is about 1.06 million shares worth $37.84 million.

Mainstay Winslow Large Cap Growth Fund, with 1.48% or 0.8 million shares worth $28.46 million as of Oct 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.