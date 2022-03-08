Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In today’s recent session, 3.96 million shares of the Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) have been traded, and its beta is 1.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.39, and it changed around $0.52 or 10.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $813.39M. EXK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.76, offering almost -43.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.35, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 37.85% since then. We note from Endeavour Silver Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.79 million.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) trade information

Instantly EXK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 10.68% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.53 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.53%. The company’s shares are currently up 15.40% year-to-date, but still up 15.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) is 42.40% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.64, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 4.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EXK is forecast to be at a low of $4.11 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -48.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 23.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) estimates and forecasts

Endeavour Silver Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.60 percent over the past six months and at a 1,000.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.50%.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $66.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Endeavour Silver Corp. to make $47.16 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.90%.

EXK Dividends

Endeavour Silver Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.64% of Endeavour Silver Corp. shares, and 30.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.70%. Endeavour Silver Corp. stock is held by 169 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.44% of the shares, which is about 17.8 million shares worth $72.81 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC, with 2.93% or 4.99 million shares worth $20.42 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 8.66 million shares worth $35.42 million, making up 5.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 7.83 million shares worth around $32.01 million, which represents about 4.59% of the total shares outstanding.