ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 3.62 million shares of the ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.22, and it changed around -$0.07 or -24.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.48M. MOHO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.52, offering almost -1045.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.73% since then. We note from ECMOHO Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.40 million.

ECMOHO Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MOHO as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ECMOHO Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) trade information

Instantly MOHO has showed a red trend with a performance of -24.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5906 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 62.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -46.27% year-to-date, but still up 0.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) is -29.37% up in the 30-day period.

ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $100.47 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect ECMOHO Limited to make $71.45 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2020.

MOHO Dividends

ECMOHO Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 30.

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.82% of ECMOHO Limited shares, and 1.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.72%. ECMOHO Limited stock is held by 3 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.03% of the shares, which is about 0.19 million shares worth $0.11 million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 1.02% or 0.19 million shares worth $0.11 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.