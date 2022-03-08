DSS Inc. (AMEX: DSS): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 3.17 million shares of the DSS Inc. (AMEX:DSS) were traded, and its beta was 1.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.48, and it changed around $0.06 or 14.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $47.45M. DSS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.67, offering almost -872.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.25% since then. We note from DSS Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.

DSS Inc. (AMEX:DSS) trade information

Instantly DSS has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7210 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 33.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.86% year-to-date, but still down -14.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, DSS Inc. (AMEX:DSS) is 25.95% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.45 day(s).

DSS Inc. (DSS) estimates and forecasts

DSS Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -60.59 percent over the past six months and at a -147.46% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.11 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.10%.

DSS Dividends

DSS Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 04.

DSS Inc. (AMEX:DSS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.84% of DSS Inc. shares, and 9.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.38%. DSS Inc. stock is held by 25 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 2.37% of the shares, which is about 1.89 million shares worth $2.44 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.26% or 1.0 million shares worth $1.3 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.37 million shares worth $1.77 million, making up 1.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.44 million shares worth around $0.56 million, which represents about 0.55% of the total shares outstanding.