Cresud SACIF y A ADR (NASDAQ: CRESY) Share Price Might Move Up By 81.82%

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the Cresud SACIF y A ADR (NASDAQ:CRESY) were traded, and its beta was 1.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.00, and it changed around -$0.66 or -7.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $733.04M. CRESY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.67, offering almost -8.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.0% since then. We note from Cresud SACIF y A ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 130.27K.

Cresud SACIF y A ADR (NASDAQ:CRESY) trade information

Instantly CRESY has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.40 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.89%. The company’s shares are currently up 69.49% year-to-date, but still up 22.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cresud SACIF y A ADR (NASDAQ:CRESY) is 57.79% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.58 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.54, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRESY is forecast to be at a low of $11.54 and a high of $11.54. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -44.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -44.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $175.61 million and $190.68 million respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -25.60%. Cresud SACIF y A ADR earnings are expected to increase by -141.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

CRESY Dividends

Cresud SACIF y A ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Cresud SACIF y A ADR (NASDAQ:CRESY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Cresud SACIF y A ADR shares, and 12.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.62%. Cresud SACIF y A ADR stock is held by 53 institutions, with Macquarie Group Limited being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 3.96% of the shares, which is about 2.34 million shares worth $11.32 million.

683 Capital Management LLC, with 3.06% or 1.8 million shares worth $8.75 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and Delaware VIP Emerging Markets Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 1.62 million shares worth $9.45 million, making up 2.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware VIP Emerging Markets Series held roughly 0.33 million shares worth around $1.58 million, which represents about 0.55% of the total shares outstanding.