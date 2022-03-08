Could Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 2.47 million shares of the Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) have been traded, and its beta is 2.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.90, and it changed around -$1.07 or -6.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.71B. TROX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.33, offering almost -65.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.61, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 1.82% since then. We note from Tronox Holdings plc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.17 million.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) trade information

Instantly TROX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.33% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.43 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.38% year-to-date, but still down -16.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) is -26.70% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.44, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.99% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TROX is forecast to be at a low of $26.00 and a high of $36.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -126.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -63.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) estimates and forecasts

Tronox Holdings plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.49 percent over the past six months and at a 36.24% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 194.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 34.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $874 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Tronox Holdings plc to make $908.78 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $783 million and $840.51 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.50%. Tronox Holdings plc earnings are expected to increase by -72.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 50.91% per year for the next five years.

TROX Dividends

Tronox Holdings plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.36 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 2.36% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.58% of Tronox Holdings plc shares, and 66.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.06%. Tronox Holdings plc stock is held by 331 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.78% of the shares, which is about 15.05 million shares worth $361.72 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.34% or 11.29 million shares worth $271.23 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 3.23 million shares worth $79.73 million, making up 2.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.87 million shares worth around $70.79 million, which represents about 1.87% of the total shares outstanding.