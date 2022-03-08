Could Sypris Solutions Inc.’s (NASDAQ: SYPR) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 1.58 million shares of the Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) were traded, and its beta was 1.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.28, and it changed around $0.69 or 26.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $64.45M. SYPR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.82, offering almost -77.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.51% since then. We note from Sypris Solutions Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 100.85K.

Sypris Solutions Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SYPR as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sypris Solutions Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) trade information

Instantly SYPR has showed a green trend with a performance of 26.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.56 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.87%. The company’s shares are currently up 33.33% year-to-date, but still up 30.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) is 51.85% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.25, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -162.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SYPR is forecast to be at a low of $1.25 and a high of $1.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 61.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 61.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Sypris Solutions Inc. to make $20 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2020. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $19.56 million and $25 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -20.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.50%. Sypris Solutions Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 141.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 8.00% per year for the next five years.

SYPR Dividends

Sypris Solutions Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 16 and March 21.

Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 48.23% of Sypris Solutions Inc. shares, and 8.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.99%. Sypris Solutions Inc. stock is held by 24 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.30% of the shares, which is about 0.94 million shares worth $3.36 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.08% or 0.46 million shares worth $1.63 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.26 million shares worth $0.93 million, making up 1.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.19 million shares worth around $0.68 million, which represents about 0.87% of the total shares outstanding.