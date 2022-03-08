Could Sphere 3D Corp.’s (NASDAQ: ANY) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 4.7 million shares of the Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) were traded, and its beta was 2.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.93, and it changed around -$0.2 or -9.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $114.80M. ANY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.98, offering almost -520.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.68% since then. We note from Sphere 3D Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.94 million.

Sphere 3D Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ANY as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sphere 3D Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) trade information

Instantly ANY has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.39 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.14% year-to-date, but still down -13.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) is -16.45% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.49 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ANY is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -418.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -418.13% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 66.90%. Sphere 3D Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 38.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

ANY Dividends

Sphere 3D Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.55% of Sphere 3D Corp. shares, and 14.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.17%. Sphere 3D Corp. stock is held by 37 institutions, with Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 2.50% of the shares, which is about 0.9 million shares worth $5.38 million.

K2 Principal Fund, L.P., with 2.10% or 0.76 million shares worth $4.51 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Banking & Finance Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 0.9 million shares worth $5.83 million, making up 2.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 22706.0 shares worth around $0.15 million, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.