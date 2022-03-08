Could LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.88, and it changed around $0.35 or 4.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.43B. LFST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.81, offering almost -235.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.7% since then. We note from LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 919.48K.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) trade information

Instantly LFST has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.61 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.6%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.72% year-to-date, but still down -5.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) is 26.68% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.94 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.23 day(s).

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $191.69 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect LifeStance Health Group Inc. to make $205.01 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

LFST Dividends

LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 08.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.60% of LifeStance Health Group Inc. shares, and 78.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.11%. LifeStance Health Group Inc. stock is held by 100 institutions, with Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 46.85% of the shares, which is about 175.28 million shares worth $2.54 billion.

Summit Partners, L.P., with 12.22% or 45.73 million shares worth $663.15 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 10.42 million shares worth $124.88 million, making up 2.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port held roughly 2.1 million shares worth around $25.16 million, which represents about 0.56% of the total shares outstanding.