Could EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EZFL) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.2 million shares of the EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.27, and it changed around $0.2 or 18.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.70M. EZFL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.49, offering almost -332.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.01% since then. We note from EZFill Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 232.25K.

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) trade information

Instantly EZFL has showed a green trend with a performance of 18.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3700 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.3%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.97% year-to-date, but still up 13.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) is 6.72% up in the 30-day period.

EZFill Holdings Inc. (EZFL) estimates and forecasts

EZFL Dividends

EZFill Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 52.48% of EZFill Holdings Inc. shares, and 7.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.80%. EZFill Holdings Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.48% of the shares, which is about 1.17 million shares worth $4.79 million.

Kepos Capital Lp, with 1.91% or 0.5 million shares worth $2.04 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

