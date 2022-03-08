Comstock Mining Inc. (AMEX:LODE) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In today’s recent session, 4.05 million shares of the Comstock Mining Inc. (AMEX:LODE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.83, and it changed around $0.19 or 11.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $110.37M. LODE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.30, offering almost -244.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.24, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.24% since then. We note from Comstock Mining Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 797.22K.

Comstock Mining Inc. (AMEX:LODE) trade information

Instantly LODE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 11.59% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1100 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 27.13% year-to-date, but still up 12.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Comstock Mining Inc. (AMEX:LODE) is 14.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 71.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LODE is forecast to be at a low of $6.50 and a high of $6.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -255.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -255.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) estimates and forecasts

Comstock Mining Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -49.23 percent over the past six months and at a -1,050.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 315.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $380k in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 590.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.40%.

LODE Dividends

Comstock Mining Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 14.

Comstock Mining Inc. (AMEX:LODE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.52% of Comstock Mining Inc. shares, and 9.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.29%. Comstock Mining Inc. stock is held by 53 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 2.39% of the shares, which is about 1.56 million shares worth $4.17 million.

Commonwealth Equity Services, LLC, with 1.12% or 0.73 million shares worth $1.95 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.95 million shares worth $2.55 million, making up 1.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.51 million shares worth around $1.35 million, which represents about 0.77% of the total shares outstanding.