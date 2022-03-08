Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) Shares Are Heading Higher

In today’s recent session, 17.1 million shares of the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) have been traded, and its beta is 2.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.38, and it changed around -$1.68 or -6.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.41B. CLF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.79, offering almost -13.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.53% since then. We note from Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 21.30 million.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended CLF as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.67 for the current quarter.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) trade information

Instantly CLF has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.45% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.79 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 19.71% year-to-date, but still up 16.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) is 38.99% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.91, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLF is forecast to be at a low of $22.00 and a high of $37.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -51.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) estimates and forecasts

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 8.99 percent over the past six months and at a -16.87% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 2,285.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -1.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.39 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. to make $5.28 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.05 billion and $5.01 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 33.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 61.50%. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 1400.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 27.43% per year for the next five years.

CLF Dividends

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 20 and April 25.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.62% of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares, and 56.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.12%. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock is held by 699 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.04% of the shares, which is about 42.23 million shares worth $919.36 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.19% or 37.77 million shares worth $822.27 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 12.79 million shares worth $278.43 million, making up 2.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 12.57 million shares worth around $273.75 million, which represents about 2.39% of the total shares outstanding.