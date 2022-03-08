Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In today’s recent session, 1.99 million shares of the Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) have been traded, and its beta is 0.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.04, and it changed around -$0.19 or -1.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.83B. CLVT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.79, offering almost -188.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.20, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -1.33% since then. We note from Clarivate Plc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.98 million.

Clarivate Plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CLVT as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Clarivate Plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) trade information

Instantly CLVT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.55% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.65 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -48.00% year-to-date, but still down -18.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) is -17.42% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 46.49% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLVT is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -149.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -32.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) estimates and forecasts

Clarivate Plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -53.43 percent over the past six months and at a 7.81% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 4.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 42.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 47.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $525.19 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Clarivate Plc to make $692.39 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $455.6 million and $421.71 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 15.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 64.20%.

Clarivate Plc earnings are expected to increase by -6.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 17.35% per year for the next five years.

CLVT Dividends

Clarivate Plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.75% of Clarivate Plc shares, and 90.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.72%. Clarivate Plc stock is held by 429 institutions, with Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 18.24% of the shares, which is about 116.67 million shares worth $2.74 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 6.89% or 44.09 million shares worth $1.04 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and MFS Series Trust II-MFS Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 17.31 million shares worth $379.04 million, making up 2.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Series Trust II-MFS Growth Fund held roughly 10.67 million shares worth around $248.95 million, which represents about 1.67% of the total shares outstanding.