Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In today’s recent session, 0.92 million shares of the Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) have been traded, and its beta is 2.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.85, and it changed around -$1.51 or -5.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.50B. CENX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.36, offering almost -13.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.39, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 61.3% since then. We note from Century Aluminum Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.62 million.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) trade information

Instantly CENX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.32% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 30.36 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.56%. The company’s shares are currently up 71.26% year-to-date, but still up 20.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) is 79.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.69 day(s).

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) estimates and forecasts

Century Aluminum Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 123.31 percent over the past six months and at a 800.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 143.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 270.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 40.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $699.57 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 79.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.60%.

CENX Dividends

Century Aluminum Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 16 and February 21.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 43.99% of Century Aluminum Company shares, and 57.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.62%. Century Aluminum Company stock is held by 219 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.12% of the shares, which is about 8.22 million shares worth $110.56 million.

State Street Corporation, with 6.85% or 6.18 million shares worth $83.07 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 4.6 million shares worth $61.88 million, making up 5.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 3.42 million shares worth around $45.14 million, which represents about 3.79% of the total shares outstanding.