CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) Shares Might Go Down -52.39% This Year

In the last trading session, 1.15 million shares of the CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) were traded, and its beta was 2.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.56, and it changed around -$0.39 or -4.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $412.02M. PRTS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.74, offering almost -174.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.08% since then. We note from CarParts.com Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 852.17K.

CarParts.com Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PRTS as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CarParts.com Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) trade information

Instantly PRTS has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.84 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.48%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.50% year-to-date, but still down -9.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) is -11.79% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 55.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PRTS is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -230.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -58.73% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) estimates and forecasts

CarParts.com Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -56.60 percent over the past six months and at a -25.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $126.43 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect CarParts.com Inc. to make $169.02 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $119.73 million and $144.8 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -30.10%. CarParts.com Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -437.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

PRTS Dividends

CarParts.com Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.19% of CarParts.com Inc. shares, and 82.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 108.31%. CarParts.com Inc. stock is held by 180 institutions, with Park West Asset Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.02% of the shares, which is about 3.16 million shares worth $49.39 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.68% or 2.99 million shares worth $46.62 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Wells Fargo Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 1.51 million shares worth $22.93 million, making up 2.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.22 million shares worth around $19.0 million, which represents about 2.32% of the total shares outstanding.