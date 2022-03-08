Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI): Would You Buy Today?

In today’s recent session, 1.95 million shares of the Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) have been traded, and its beta is 2.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $46.69, and it changed around $0.53 or 1.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.05B. CPRI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $72.37, offering almost -55.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $45.47, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 2.61% since then. We note from Capri Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.20 million.

Capri Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended CPRI as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Capri Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $1.68 for the current quarter.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) trade information

Instantly CPRI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.16% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 69.65 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 32.96%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.89% year-to-date, but still down -31.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) is -28.43% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $85.05, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CPRI is forecast to be at a low of $64.00 and a high of $107.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -129.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -37.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) estimates and forecasts

Capri Holdings Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -18.60 percent over the past six months and at a 215.79% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 92.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 33.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.47 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Capri Holdings Limited to make $1.4 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.90%. Capri Holdings Limited earnings are expected to increase by 72.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 54.49% per year for the next five years.

CPRI Dividends

Capri Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 01 and February 07.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.42% of Capri Holdings Limited shares, and 92.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.04%. Capri Holdings Limited stock is held by 538 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 15.23% of the shares, which is about 22.49 million shares worth $1.46 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.65% or 14.24 million shares worth $924.45 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 4.78 million shares worth $282.82 million, making up 3.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.28 million shares worth around $277.58 million, which represents about 2.90% of the total shares outstanding.