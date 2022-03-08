Can Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.35 million shares of the Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) were traded, and its beta was 3.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.69, and it changed around -$0.05 or -6.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $74.48M. MARK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.70, offering almost -871.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.84% since then. We note from Remark Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.42 million.

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) trade information

Instantly MARK has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8145 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.88% year-to-date, but still down -10.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) is -20.30% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 81.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MARK is forecast to be at a low of $3.75 and a high of $3.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -443.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -443.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 168.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.27 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Remark Holdings Inc. to make $11.56 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.65 million and $4.77 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 174.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 142.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.00%.

MARK Dividends

Remark Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 04.

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.69% of Remark Holdings Inc. shares, and 20.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.02%. Remark Holdings Inc. stock is held by 68 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.03% of the shares, which is about 4.24 million shares worth $4.45 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.85% or 4.05 million shares worth $4.25 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.57 million shares worth $2.7 million, making up 2.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.3 million shares worth around $1.37 million, which represents about 1.24% of the total shares outstanding.