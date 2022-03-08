Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX: CANF)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In today’s recent session, 0.8 million shares of the Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.90, and it changed around -$0.21 or -18.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.27M. CANF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.39, offering almost -387.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.94, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -4.44% since then. We note from Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.04 million.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CANF as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF) trade information

Instantly CANF has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -18.92% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1800 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.73%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.95% year-to-date, but still down -5.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF) is 0.91% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.06, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 85.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CANF is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $8.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -816.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -455.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) estimates and forecasts

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -40.00 percent over the past six months and at a 53.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $250k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. to make $250k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $150k and $148k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 66.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 68.90%.

CANF Dividends

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. shares, and 1.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.78%. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.88% of the shares, which is about 0.24 million shares worth $0.31 million.

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, with 0.48% or 0.13 million shares worth $0.17 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.