Broadwind Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 0.7 million shares of the Broadwind Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.48, and it changed around $0.46 or 22.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $42.78M. BWEN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.44, offering almost -200.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.52, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.71% since then. We note from Broadwind Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 282.33K.

Broadwind Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended BWEN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Broadwind Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Broadwind Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) trade information

Instantly BWEN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 22.77% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.38 on Monday, 03/07/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -4.2%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.45% year-to-date, but still down -6.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Broadwind Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) is 20.24% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 0.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BWEN is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $2.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -0.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Broadwind Inc. (BWEN) estimates and forecasts

Broadwind Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -37.46 percent over the past six months and at a 26.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -114.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -122.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $32.16 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Broadwind Inc. to make $37.91 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 36.10%. Broadwind Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 68.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 24.00% per year for the next five years.

BWEN Dividends

Broadwind Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 05 and May 09.

Broadwind Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.12% of Broadwind Inc. shares, and 24.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.22%. Broadwind Inc. stock is held by 41 institutions, with Grace & White Inc /ny being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.52% of the shares, which is about 1.67 million shares worth $3.14 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.64% or 0.71 million shares worth $1.34 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.45 million shares worth $0.85 million, making up 2.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.24 million shares worth around $0.46 million, which represents about 1.24% of the total shares outstanding.