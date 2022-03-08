BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 1.14 million shares of the BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) were traded, and its beta was 0.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.14, and it changed around -$1.55 or -11.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $268.17M. BPT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.60, offering almost -28.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 75.95% since then. We note from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 668.77K.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) trade information

Instantly BPT has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.60 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.18%. The company’s shares are currently up 208.91% year-to-date, but still down -3.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) is 36.56% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -1.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BPT is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 1.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -42.20%.

BPT Dividends

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.60 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.68. It is important to note, however, that the 5.60% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares, and 3.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.02%. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock is held by 50 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.54% of the shares, which is about 0.12 million shares worth $0.47 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.40% or 85459.0 shares worth $0.35 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 0.11 million shares worth $0.39 million, making up 0.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd held roughly 3211.0 shares worth around $13165.0, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.