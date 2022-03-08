Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 5.96 million shares of the Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) were traded, and its beta was 3.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.32, and it changed around $0.22 or 1.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.88B. BE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.01, offering almost -73.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.14% since then. We note from Bloom Energy Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.81 million.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) trade information

Instantly BE has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.29 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.78% year-to-date, but still down -3.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) is 51.42% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.05 day(s).

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) estimates and forecasts

Bloom Energy Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.60 percent over the past six months and at a 65.45% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 21.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 71.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $308.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Bloom Energy Corporation to make $258.48 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $249.39 million and $194.01 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 23.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 33.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.50%.

BE Dividends

Bloom Energy Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 11 and April 15.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.79% of Bloom Energy Corporation shares, and 75.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.87%. Bloom Energy Corporation stock is held by 403 institutions, with Ameriprise Financial, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 13.83% of the shares, which is about 20.43 million shares worth $382.4 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.47% or 14.0 million shares worth $262.01 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 8.91 million shares worth $190.9 million, making up 6.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.7 million shares worth around $69.29 million, which represents about 2.51% of the total shares outstanding.