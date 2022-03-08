Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE: BLND): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 0.64 million shares of the Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.71, and it changed around -$0.79 or -9.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.03B. BLND at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.04, offering almost -172.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.45, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.34% since then. We note from Blend Labs Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.89 million.

Blend Labs Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended BLND as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Blend Labs Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND) trade information

Instantly BLND has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -9.31% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.42 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.15%. The company’s shares are currently up 15.80% year-to-date, but still down -3.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND) is 2.91% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.59, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 53.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BLND is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $28.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -263.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -29.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $82.92 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Blend Labs Inc. to make $76.17 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

BLND Dividends

Blend Labs Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 22.

Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.68% of Blend Labs Inc. shares, and 60.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.10%. Blend Labs Inc. stock is held by 95 institutions, with Tiger Global Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.17% of the shares, which is about 19.9 million shares worth $146.07 million.

Formation8 GP, LLC, with 7.47% or 16.22 million shares worth $218.65 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and BlackRock Global Allocation Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.49 million shares worth $20.11 million, making up 0.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, BlackRock Global Allocation Fund held roughly 0.99 million shares worth around $14.34 million, which represents about 0.46% of the total shares outstanding.