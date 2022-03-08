BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 1.42 million shares of the BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) have been traded, and its beta is 2.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.05, and it changed around $0.69 or 3.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.28B. BCRX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.99, offering almost -10.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.23, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 48.86% since then. We note from BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.80 million.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) trade information

Instantly BCRX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.97% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.16 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.61%. The company’s shares are currently up 25.34% year-to-date, but still up 4.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) is 16.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.08 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.15 day(s).

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) estimates and forecasts

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.86 percent over the past six months and at a -2.99% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 8.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 784.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $47.96 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $47.99 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.02 million and $8.89 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1,094.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 439.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.60%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 6.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 22.40% per year for the next five years.

BCRX Dividends

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.19% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 59.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.93%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 284 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.57% of the shares, which is about 15.33 million shares worth $220.3 million.

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with 7.11% or 12.71 million shares worth $182.65 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 5.07 million shares worth $72.87 million, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 4.13 million shares worth around $61.6 million, which represents about 2.31% of the total shares outstanding.