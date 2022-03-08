Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH): Decline Of -218.65% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2022

In the last trading session, 4.92 million shares of the Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) were traded, and its beta was 1.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.67, and it changed around $0.09 or 0.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.56B. AUPH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.97, offering almost -218.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.9% since then. We note from Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.63 million.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) trade information

Instantly AUPH has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.50 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.64%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.34% year-to-date, but still down -13.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) is -36.68% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 61.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AUPH is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $34.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -218.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -68.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) estimates and forecasts

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.17 percent over the past six months and at a 53.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.30%.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $22.87 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $31.42 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.20%.

AUPH Dividends

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.66% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 39.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.24%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 226 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.28% of the shares, which is about 9.34 million shares worth $206.61 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 5.23% or 6.7 million shares worth $148.32 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 1.48 million shares worth $48.9 million, making up 1.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 1.26 million shares worth around $41.8 million, which represents about 0.99% of the total shares outstanding.