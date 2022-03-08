Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 10.96 million shares of the Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.21, and it changed around -$1.99 or -38.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.26M. BCEL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.23, offering almost -499.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.4% since then. We note from Atreca Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) trade information

Instantly BCEL has showed a red trend with a performance of -38.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.36 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 40.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.94% year-to-date, but still up 78.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) is 75.41% up in the 30-day period.

Atreca Inc. (BCEL) estimates and forecasts

Atreca Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -47.55 percent over the past six months and at a 9.49% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -20.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -11.40% in the next quarter.

BCEL Dividends

Atreca Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.63% of Atreca Inc. shares, and 69.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.26%. Atreca Inc. stock is held by 150 institutions, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 11.61% of the shares, which is about 3.53 million shares worth $22.01 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.70% or 2.95 million shares worth $8.94 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.8 million shares worth $4.97 million, making up 2.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.6 million shares worth around $2.15 million, which represents about 1.97% of the total shares outstanding.