Are VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 2.82 million shares of the VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) were traded, and its beta was 0.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.15, and it changed around -$0.26 or -4.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.08B. VNET currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.00, offering almost -485.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.16, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -0.16% since then. We note from VNET Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.68 million.

VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) trade information

Instantly VNET has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.31 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.89% year-to-date, but still down -21.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) is -26.96% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.99 day(s).

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) estimates and forecasts

VNET Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -71.79 percent over the past six months and at a 116.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 29.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $275.89 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect VNET Group Inc. to make $279.68 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $210.02 million and $213.95 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 31.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 30.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -34.10%.

VNET Dividends

VNET Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 25.

VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.25% of VNET Group Inc. shares, and 83.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.76%. VNET Group Inc. stock is held by 249 institutions, with TT International Asset Management LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.66% of the shares, which is about 12.11 million shares worth $209.57 million.

Blackstone Inc, with 7.44% or 10.4 million shares worth $180.06 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.65 million shares worth $45.88 million, making up 1.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd held roughly 2.64 million shares worth around $45.72 million, which represents about 1.89% of the total shares outstanding.