Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) were traded, and its beta was 2.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.14, and it changed around $0.73 or 11.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $284.03M. FUV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.42, offering almost -200.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.83% since then. We note from Arcimoto Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 826.24K.

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) trade information

Instantly FUV has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.33 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.59%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.23% year-to-date, but still up 21.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) is 27.27% up in the 30-day period.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) estimates and forecasts

Arcimoto Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.33 percent over the past six months and at a -58.73% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -31.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -76.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 134.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.58 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Arcimoto Inc. to make $1.94 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $607k and $1.39 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 160.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 39.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -52.30%.

FUV Dividends

Arcimoto Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 04.

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.55% of Arcimoto Inc. shares, and 26.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.35%. Arcimoto Inc. stock is held by 127 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.03% of the shares, which is about 2.27 million shares worth $17.67 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.78% or 1.8 million shares worth $14.01 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 2.09 million shares worth $21.4 million, making up 5.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.76 million shares worth around $8.66 million, which represents about 2.01% of the total shares outstanding.