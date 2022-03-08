An Analysis Of Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.24, and it changed around $0.59 or 16.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $597.08M. RKLY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.99, offering almost -300.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.57% since then. We note from Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 601.75K.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RKLY as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.28 for the current quarter.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) trade information

Instantly RKLY has showed a green trend with a performance of 16.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.49 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.57%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.53% year-to-date, but still up 2.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) is 21.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 72.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RKLY is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -418.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -41.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) estimates and forecasts

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -54.70 percent over the past six months and at a -4,075.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 23.80%.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.69 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited to make $1.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -7.60%.

RKLY Dividends

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.05% of Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited shares, and 7.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.81%. Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited stock is held by 44 institutions, with Senvest Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 2.01% of the shares, which is about 2.56 million shares worth $19.29 million.

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA, with 1.69% or 2.16 million shares worth $16.23 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Unified Series Trust-Appleseed Fund and Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 0.23 million shares worth $1.5 million, making up 0.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF held roughly 42945.0 shares worth around $0.27 million, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.