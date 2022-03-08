Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS): Stock Forecast For 2022 Still Looks Weak With A -82.93% Decline

In today’s recent session, 0.63 million shares of the Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.23, and it changed around $0.06 or 5.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $192.33M. USAS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.72, offering almost -121.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.68, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.72% since then. We note from Americas Gold and Silver Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 786.69K.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) trade information

Instantly USAS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.45% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2700 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.15%. The company’s shares are currently up 45.11% year-to-date, but still up 11.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) is 50.00% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that USAS is forecast to be at a low of $0.94 and a high of $2.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -82.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 23.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) estimates and forecasts

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 9.35 percent over the past six months and at a -250.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.30%.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15.86 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Americas Gold and Silver Corporation to make $22.28 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

USAS Dividends

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 25.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.09% of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation shares, and 31.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.46%. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation stock is held by 70 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.01% of the shares, which is about 8.71 million shares worth $7.02 million.

Lynwood Capital Management Inc., with 4.14% or 7.2 million shares worth $5.81 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 7.84 million shares worth $6.32 million, making up 4.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund held roughly 4.79 million shares worth around $4.45 million, which represents about 2.75% of the total shares outstanding.