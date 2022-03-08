Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: AAU) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 7.81 million shares of the Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:AAU) have been traded, and its beta is 0.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.45, and it changed around $0.11 or 32.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $48.84M. AAU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.75, offering almost -66.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.22% since then. We note from Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 539.84K.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:AAU) trade information

Instantly AAU has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 32.74% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4900 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.16%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.19% year-to-date, but still up 13.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:AAU) is 12.89% up in the 30-day period.

AAU Dividends

Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:AAU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.07% of Almaden Minerals Ltd. shares, and 5.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.87%. Almaden Minerals Ltd. stock is held by 31 institutions, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 1.82% of the shares, which is about 2.49 million shares worth $0.75 million.

Bank of America Corporation, with 0.51% or 0.7 million shares worth $0.21 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF and DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Va International Small were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 2.57 million shares worth $0.88 million, making up 1.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Va International Small held roughly 14000.0 shares worth around $5166.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.