Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: AAU) Stock: Can It Go Higher? – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Business   »  Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: AAU) Stock: Can It Go...

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: AAU) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 7.81 million shares of the Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:AAU) have been traded, and its beta is 0.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.45, and it changed around $0.11 or 32.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $48.84M. AAU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.75, offering almost -66.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.22% since then. We note from Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 539.84K.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:AAU) trade information

Instantly AAU has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 32.74% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4900 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.16%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.19% year-to-date, but still up 13.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:AAU) is 12.89% up in the 30-day period.

AAU Dividends

Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:AAU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.07% of Almaden Minerals Ltd. shares, and 5.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.87%. Almaden Minerals Ltd. stock is held by 31 institutions, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 1.82% of the shares, which is about 2.49 million shares worth $0.75 million.

Bank of America Corporation, with 0.51% or 0.7 million shares worth $0.21 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF and DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Va International Small were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 2.57 million shares worth $0.88 million, making up 1.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Va International Small held roughly 14000.0 shares worth around $5166.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

[youtube-feed num=3 showheader=false  layout="gallery" subscribecolor="#FF0000"]
On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@20.122.162.90
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.