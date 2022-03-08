agilon health inc.’s (AGL): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In today’s recent session, 1.41 million shares of the agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.78, and it changed around -$0.16 or -0.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.25B. AGL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.83, offering almost -115.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.36, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.9% since then. We note from agilon health inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.19 million.

agilon health inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AGL as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. agilon health inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) trade information

Instantly AGL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.76% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.36 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.07%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.44% year-to-date, but still up 3.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) is 25.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AGL is forecast to be at a low of $30.00 and a high of $37.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -78.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -44.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

agilon health inc. (AGL) estimates and forecasts

agilon health inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -42.60 percent over the past six months and at a 61.11% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.80%.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $453.42 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect agilon health inc. to make $597.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 44.60%.

AGL Dividends

agilon health inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 28.

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.43% of agilon health inc. shares, and 99.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.14%. agilon health inc. stock is held by 196 institutions, with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 52.32% of the shares, which is about 205.95 million shares worth $5.56 billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 10.90% or 42.89 million shares worth $1.16 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and New Economy Fund (The) were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 13.11 million shares worth $343.73 million, making up 3.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New Economy Fund (The) held roughly 11.55 million shares worth around $254.07 million, which represents about 2.93% of the total shares outstanding.