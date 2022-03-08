AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 1.14 million shares of the AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.46, and it changed around $0.44 or 14.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $588.10M. LIDR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.25, offering almost -254.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.14% since then. We note from AEye Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 700.84K.

AEye Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LIDR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AEye Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) trade information

Instantly LIDR has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.82 on Monday, 03/07/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.51% year-to-date, but still up 4.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) is 23.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 76.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LIDR is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -333.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -304.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $600k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect AEye Inc. to make $2.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

LIDR Dividends

AEye Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 11.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.73% of AEye Inc. shares, and 31.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.11%. AEye Inc. stock is held by 58 institutions, with KPCB XVI Associates, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 47.40% of the shares, which is about 13.86 million shares worth $75.84 million.

Intel Corporation, with 23.63% or 6.91 million shares worth $37.81 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric Robotics & Automation Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.66 million shares worth $3.62 million, making up 2.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric Robotics & Automation Fund held roughly 100000.0 shares worth around $0.55 million, which represents about 0.34% of the total shares outstanding.